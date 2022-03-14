Department of Basic Education extends contracts for teacher assistants for April

The Department of Basic Education has announced that the third phase of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) in the Basic Education sector will begin from April 1. The second phase of the PYEI was implemented from November 1 last year and is scheduled to end on March 31. The current PYEI has been providing work to about 280 000 people who were appointed as assistants on a five-months contract across South African schools.

Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “To ensure continuity, maintain stability and sustain impact in schools, the youth appointed in schools as at 28 February 2022 will be offered new fixed-term contracts commencing on 1 April 2022 until 30 August 2022.” The department said since the education sector had now returned to full capacity, it had to consider the number of education assistants (EAs) schools could accommodate and the budgetary requirements, as well as the value added by assistants in schools. According to the department, some candidates no longer meet the requirements to remain in the programme, therefore, not everyone will continue into Phase III. The department also urged all schools to submit the names of the assistants who meet the requirements to go on to phase III.

Assistant teacher at Paul Sykes Primary school, Zinhle Maphumulo, 30, who is an accounting graduate, said she doesn’t know how she feels about the new contracts for EAs since she they have not been told whether their contact will be renewed or whether new EAs would be hired. “However, this initiative has impacted my life in a good way, in a sense that we are given an opportunity to get experience while also helping with the current unemployment rate in South Africa,” said Maphumulo. She added that her working experience has been good and their “go-to teacher” has been treating them very well.

