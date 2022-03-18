EC Education Department delivers 99.9% stationery to the schools in the province

The Eastern Cape Department of Education (ECDoE) says it has managed to deliver 99.9% of stationery packs to schools in the province. “The Department has as of today, 18 March 2022 managed to deliver 99.9% of stationery packs to the schools in the province, “ the department said in a statement on Friday.

It further acknowledged that the delays in deliveries were of concern considering that schools had opened on January 25. “This was caused by lack of funding for purchasing of LTSM for 2022 academic year and the department had to request the intervention of DBE, Treasury and Office of the Premier,” the department said, adding that it had eventually received R267 699 000. “However, this amount was made available in December 2021 which meant that the department could only start with the procurement processes in January of 2022, hence the delays in the delivery of such material,” it said.

The department is now busy with a top up for those schools that had to unexpectedly admit more learners at the start of the academic year. Schools were given up to March 10, 2022 to indicate any additional requirements. “On the delivery of textbooks, the department prides itself in the manner in which our schools have been able, in the past years, to implement their retrieval policies effectively. This had led to a 98% retrieval rate, meaning that most learners have textbooks at their disposal for teaching and learning purposes.” It said R53 539 800 was set aside for the purchasing of the required top up as requisitioned by schools.

“Currently, the stock available at the warehouse is more than 50% and that will be delivered to schools before the end of March 2022.” The Grahamstown High Court recently ordered the ECDoE to provide all outstanding textbooks and stationery to public schools across the province by March 30. IOL