Education activist commends Motshekga for leading quality learning and teaching campaign

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has commended Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and her deputy Dr. Regina Mhaule for playing a leading role in advocating for quality learning and teaching. “Quality learning and teaching are central to the developmental needs of learners as they prosecute the difficult struggle to create a better future for themselves. It is encouraging that the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, along with her deputy Dr. Regina Mhaule have taken a lead to campaign vigorously for quality education and teaching,” Makaneta said.

Speaking at the opening of the Quality Learning and Teaching Campaign (QLTC) on Wednesday in Birchwood, Johannesburg, Motshekga said there was an urgent need to renew the current basic education accord on turning schools into centres of excellence. She applauded the QLTC for being hands-on in terms of strengthening quality learning and teaching during the Covid-19 outbreak. The theme of the three-day interprovincial workshop is "Repositioning the QLTC to mobilise all stakeholders and strengthen partnerships to build a national social compact for education!"

Officials say the Covid-19 pandemic has undermined the work done so far in relation to providing quality education. Makaneta said the government should be commended for making education an apex priority, as reflected in various national budgets where education continues to receive more money from the treasury. “Given the challenges that remain in the basic education sector, such as pit latrines and overcrowded classrooms, it is clear that the government alone will not be able to resolve all the challenges that we face particularly in the terrain of education. The private sector should also step in and assist in the eradication of pit latrines and construction of additional classrooms and building of more schools,” he said.