Gauteng Education MEC issues warning after ‘space cakes’ land 15 learners in hospital

The Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi has issued a warning against the ongoing trend of learners consuming ‘space cakes’.
This came after 15 learners in Gauteng schools have reportedly been hospitalised after eating space cakes they had allegedly bought from another learner.
According to the statement issued by the provincial department of education, learners from Randfontein High School in the West Rand and Mamellong Secondary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, were sent to hospital on Thursday, 7 April 2022 and Saturday, 9 April 2022 respectively.
On Thursday, about 11 matric pupils at Randfontein High School reportedly felt sick during schooling hours and were immediately rushed to separate medical facilities for medical attention. Two of the learners were returned home; while nine learners were sent to hospital, one of them was in a critical condition but has been stabilised.
It was established that these learners consumed ‘space cakes’ sold by another Grade 12 learner, who is now facing suspension as a result of breaking the school’s code of conduct and endangering the lives of his fellow learners.
On Saturday, four Grade 12 learners from Mamellong Secondary School in Tsakane were also alleged to have purchased space cakes on their way to tuition classes, which they consumed and were sent to hospital.
Lesufi was concerned about an ongoing trend of learners consuming ‘space cakes’
“We are really concerned and dissatisfied at the ongoing consumption of these ‘space cakes’ where learners become sick and are often hospitalised. We urge learners to refrain from purchasing or consuming unknown substances that put their health and lives at risk. The conditions of these learners are being closely monitored to ensure their speedy recovery and safe return to their families,” he said.
IOL