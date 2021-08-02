Government orders ‘mask breaks’ for pupils as schools open

Johannesburg - The South African government has ordered the country’s schools to grant pupils “mask breaks” after every two hours to prevent carbon dioxide retention, APA learnt on Monday. According to local media reports, the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) has ordered the Department of Basic Education to ensure that pupils are given a mask break every two hours “to ensure they do not get carbon dioxide retention.”

The mask break “entails going outdoors and removing their masks, and breathing for approximately 5-15 minutes,” the MAC memo said. The directive comes as South African schools opened for the return of primary school pupils on Monday. Schools have been closed since June 28 following the introduction of stricter Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions to contain a surge in infections. According to the advisory by the MAC, all primary schools were to open at full capacity and ensure that pupils maintain a physical distance of at least one metre within classrooms.