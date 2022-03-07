Grosvenor Girls’ principal suspended over racism and financial irregularities allegations

The Principal of Grosvenor Girls High School in Durban has been placed on precautionary suspension pending investigations into allegations of racism and financial irregularities. On Monday, the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal said the precautionary suspension follows advice from an independent panel appointed to investigate allegations against the school.

Last week, tensions were high as angry pupils demonstrated outside the school complaining of being racially discriminated against. Some pupils have claimed that there is unfair treatment of black and coloured girls. Learners have accused the principal of racially discriminating against them, with reference to their hair. The pupils also allege that they were being referred to as taxi queens and black sluts. Parents called for action to be taken against the school principal who has been accused of racism.

According to a statement by the provincial department of education, the panel has been probing the matter and had been in consultation with the Department over the weekend. “Upon looking at the correspondence submitted to it by the Department, the panel deemed it fit to recommend the suspension of the principal in order to facilitate an investigation that will not be marred by any difficulties for those who will voluntarily tender the evidence.” The department said learners will be issued with letters informing their parents of the process to be undertaken and a request to parents to allow those learners who wish to testify, to do so.

