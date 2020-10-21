Healing a sports injury

Sports injuries can be the worst to deal with, especially if you still have to complete some school work. Whether you are an amateur or professional athlete, injuries are prone to happen.

Some may say injuries are caused by being an amateur. For example, when someone is doing a technical direct contact move in karate. Negligence is another way in which one can become injured, in instances when equipment that is not installed correctly and while using equipment haphazardly. Unfortunately, some parents may assume that it is the coach’s fault for not properly supervising the learners.

The severity of the injuries can range from acute injuries that include sprains, bruising and dislocations, some of which may allow the athlete to continue on playing. The most severe is a shoulder injury, muscle tear, concussion or knee injury that may take more than five weeks to heal. However, the healing process should be well thought through in order to get the best healing results possible. You don’t want further setbacks.

Stretching and strengthening your muscles will prepare you for a good exercise session. Doing so will also help prepare your muscles. Doing both could alleviate muscle tension and keep your body relaxed and ready for getting back to the field. Physical therapy is encouraged if the injury is too severe and to get the optimum results for professional athletes, so an appointment with a physiotherapist is the right way to go.

Throughout the healing process, athletes need to keep focused on school work and keep themselves preoccupied. Understandably, it might be a difficult time having to go through the pain, swelling and discomfort. But try to have fun with the experience and allow your friends to write messages on your cast or diarise your healing process to refer to in the future.