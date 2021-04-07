How teachers can support pupils during Ramadaan

With the Islamic holy month of Ramadaan soon approaching it is important that children who practise the Islamic religion are made to feel comfortable, especially in a school environment for those who will be fasting. Ramadaan is expected to start Tuesday evening, April 13. This holy month means Muslims both young and old will embark on a spiritual journey through fasting, reading of the Qur’an and duas (prayers). Fasting is a compulsory act for any Muslim and forms part of the five pillars of Islam. Teachers and fellow pupils alike have to be more accommodating of pupils who are fasting throughout the month of Ramadaan. Here are a few tips on what teachers can do to help make the month of Ramadaan easier for Muslim children. This is according to Aya Khalil, a woman who took to Twitter to share some insight.

1.Be understanding – Many Muslims attend nightly prayers and for that may often sleep late. Therefore some may at times ask for extensions on school projects. Physical Education classes may also be too much for some pupils who are fasting.

2.Be mindful of your words – Some children get super excited at the start of the month of Ramadaan, they want to feel proud and big. Encouraging words are appreciated but sympathising statements such as “wow that must be hard” are not as motivating. Also, asking them about the type of food they are looking forward to eating for Iftar is also not cool.

3.Tests – In the morning, all pupils are energised and their brains are most active. Scheduling tests for the morning is also extra helpful for children who are fasting because as the day drags out, they become lethargic.

4. Don’t question those who do not fast – While fasting is compulsory, there are also many reasons why others do not fast, so don’t ask them why. It could be health related, disability or even may be that time of the month, period, for girls.

5. Create a safe space – Have a space where children who are fasting can be during lunchtime. This space can be an office, classroom and or even a library. A space for them to get away.