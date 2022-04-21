Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

KZN Dept of Education finds places for learners left without classrooms due to recent floods

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga handing over stationery to the learners. Picture:Twitter

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga handing over stationery to the learners. Picture:Twitter

Published 31m ago

Share

MINISTER of Basic Education Angie Motshekga together with KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu successfully placed learners, housed at the Ntuzuma hall, in surrounding schools on Wednesday.

The department shared images on social media showing Motshekga and Mshengu handing over stationery to the pupils.

Story continues below Advertisment

Provincial spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said that on Monday the department took a decision to allow pupils from severely affected schools to attend classes at neighbouring schools until the extent of the damage is assessed.

“On Monday before schools were open, we took a decision that pupils of all grades from severely affected schools should go to any nearby school. This also applies to learners who can’t make their way to schools due to damaged roads and bridges and those who don't have school uniforms.”

This came after territorial rain hit the province and left 630 schools damaged. Of these, 124 were extensively damaged, and two schools were being used to house displaced people.

More on this

During Motshekga’s visit to assess the extent of the damage to school infrastructure, she promised to address the needs of all affected schools in the province as soon as possible

“For now we are assessing what the damages are, what is possible under the circumstances and what we need to do where we are unable to really send kids back to school for normal learning.”

She called on community members, parents and teachers to lend a hand to fast-track the clean-up operations at affected schools so that teaching can go back to normal in the province.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to the department, Motshekga will be handing over school uniforms by Friday.

IOL

Related Topics:

Department of Basic EducationschoolsBasic Education

Share