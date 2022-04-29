KZN Education MEC confident that learning will resume at flood-stricken schools soon

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said it was hoping to get all learners back in school by next week. Provincial Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited the Ubuhlebesizwe Secondary School in Ndwedwe to deliver an ICT programme on Wednesday morning.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said things were slowly returning to normal after the floods wreaked havoc in the province. “Things are normalising a bit. It will, however, take us some time,” he said. Mshengu said out of the 630 schools that were damaged, 101 schools had been inaccessible. That number had been reduced to 19.

"Repairs are ongoing. We’ve decided to prioritise from within to try and cover the damages while we wait for the money from the disaster relief fund. "A number of schools are returning to normal teaching time. We’re hoping in the next week we should be able to get everyone back in school,” Mshengu said. According to the latest reports, at least 64 learners, a teacher and a food handler have died as a result of the devastating floods in the province.

Story continues below Advertisment