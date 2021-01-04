Lockdown level 3 won’t affect reopening of schools

Despite the escalation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions from level one to level three, from midnight of December 27 to January 15, Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there would be no changes to the school calendar.

According to the amended school calendar, schools open on January 27.

Mhlanga, when asked on Twitter whether there would be any delays in the start of the school year, said: “Schools must open to protect people. In schools, the wearing of masks is not negotiable. Social distancing is monitored and sanitising is checked all the time.”

The infections happen in funerals not schools. So yes schools must open to protect people. In schools the wearing of masks is not negotiable. Social distancing monitored and sanitizing checked ALL the time. — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) December 31, 2020

In the same Twitter thread, the DBE spokesperson raised his concern about the number of teachers lost due to Covid-19. He said about 200 teachers have died during the pandemic.

“I am still thinking about the families of the 200 or so teachers who passed away since the schools closed on December 15. The infection rate is accelerating at an alarming speed. Let’s hope level 3 will help us to think more about safety and the need to adhere to protocols.