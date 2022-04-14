Northcliff High rubbishes claims that pupils were denied a place because their parents were unemployed

Northcliff High School has dismissed claims that two pupils were denied admission to the Johannesburg school because of their parents’ employment status. In a letter to parents, the school said the mother of Mojalefa Letswalo, 14, and his sister Modjadji, 13, did not have any children at the school.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It is important to note that the parent does not currently have children at the school. “The children were placed in Grade 9 in Ferndale High School by the Department of Education at the beginning of the year. The parent refused to take the children to Ferndale School and as an act of defiance, she dressed her children in the Northcliff High uniform and arrived at Northcliff at the start Term 2,” said the school. This follows a viral social media post claiming the two pupils were denied entry to the school because of their parents’ employment status and that the pair went to the school every morning and studied outside

The school, however, said the children had not been refused admission to Northcliff High based on their parents’ ability to pay fees, but because of their position on the online admission system. “Simply put, there were many learners ahead of her children who qualified for admission before the school reached its capacity.” The school said the Gauteng Department of Education was dealing with the matter and they had been instructed not to allow the children’s mother on to the school premises.

Story continues below Advertisment