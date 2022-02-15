Over a hundred EC pupils hospitalised after eating from school’s nutrition programme

Durban - Around 120 learners from Ikamva Lesizwe Primary school in Kenton-on-Sea, Eastern Cape are receiving urgent medical attention after complaining of stomach aches and vomiting. According to reports, the learners were admitted to Port Alfred Hospital on Monday, February 14.

In a statement issued by the provincial Education Department, It is alleged that these learners started showing signs after having a meal served at their school during the lunch break period as part of the School Nutrition Programme. Provincial Education spokesperson, Vuyiseka Mbonxela confirmed that they received reports from the district office and the incident was given urgent attention by health officials. “We received reports from the district director of Sarah Baartman saying that a number of learners have been admitted to hospital after they have complained about stomach cramps and some were vomiting which just took place after lunch time after being served with meal at school. I can confirm that this is an incident that was given urgent attention by the health officials,” she said.

Mboxela added that some of the pupils were released in to the care of their parents, and that a full investigation was under way. “The department is monitoring the situation in collaboration with the department of Health. Currently, all officials and parents are still awaiting medical reports on what led to the situation,” Mbonxela said. The school remains open and the MEC of Education is the province is expected to visit the school today.