Parents can’t afford school fees as a result of the pandemic

MORE and more parents with children at fee-paying public schools are unable to pay tuition, thereby putting pressure on the governments budget for basic education. According to TPN Credit Bureau, collecting fees is the biggest challenge faced by schools. “An inability to collect all fees owing has negative implications for schools – from a budgeting and sustainability perspective – given that school fees are the largest source of income for more than 90% of private schools and 60% of public schools,” the survey stated. The Department of Basic Education’s budget allocation for the 2020/2021 financial year decreased by 5.3% compared with the previous year. Only two-thirds of all children in South Africa attend no-fee schools, which makes it the government’s responsibility, while about 6.5% of children attend private schools. This leaves the rest of the children at fee-paying public schools.

School fees are used to pay additional teachers not funded by the Department of Basic Education, as well as additional costs incurred by the school. However, TPN indicated parents with children at fee-paying public schools could apply for exemption from fees, based on their financial situation.

“This means fee-paying public schools are increasingly being forced to balance fee collection with providing fee exemptions to parents with little or no income,” the survey noted.

However, parents with children at fee-paying public schools also raised concerns over the high cost of school fees, the lack of textbooks, and the fact classroom sizes were too big.

Michelle Dickens, managing director of TPN Credit Bureau, said: “The challenge facing many schools – even prior to the Covid-19 crisis – is that paying school fees is not a high priority among a growing body of parents who are prioritising mortgages, rent, car finance, store cards and even pay-day loans over school fees.”

Dickens said the pandemic had exacerbated the trend of not paying fees.

The Payment Monitor indicated school fee collections were at their peak in January 2020, with 61.5% of parents paid up.

“During the lockdown, less than one in two parents were paid up in full. August was the worst month for school fee collection, with only 45.9% of parents paid up. This increased in November, when 52% of parents were paid up,” Dickens said.

Dickens highlighted that the cost of education was not limited to school fees only.

“What also needs to be factored in is the cost of transport to get to school. Many families cannot afford this, with the result that 66% of children at public schools are left to walk to school.”

The survey predicted that as a result of the lockdown this year there would be another increase in the number of parents who applied for exemptions from fee-paying public schools.