PICS: Drakensberg Boys Choir School hosts Music in the Mountains 2022

After two years of cancellations and postponements owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Drakensberg Boys Choir School was once again delighted to host the annual Music in the Mountains festival which took place from April 28 to May 1. Both local residents and the many visitors to the Champagne Valley over the long weekend took the opportunity to attend the festival and were treated to a variety of musical genres.

Visiting choirs, including the Whitestone School Choir (Zimbabwe), Laer Volkskool Heidelberg, the Midlands Youth Choir, the Champagne Valley Choir, the Constantia Park Choir and the Mpumalanga Youth Choir, added their unique sound and vibe to the Choir Splash concerts. Typical Berg winter weather set the scene for browsing the quality arts and crafts stalls and there was plenty of delicious food and beverages on offer.

Drakensberg Boys Choir tours and events manager Johan Linde said that he was delighted that the Music in the Mountains had been reinstated once again. “I credit the success of the 2022 event to great teamwork from the Drakensberg Boys Choir School staff, boys, present and past parents, old boys, visiting choirs, and the excellent food, beverage and craft stall holders. We are looking forward to another successful event next year,” he said.

