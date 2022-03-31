PICS: Memorial drive held for Hoërskool Birchleigh rugby players who drowned at Durban beach

Learners in Gauteng on Wednesday held a memorial service for the two boys from Hoërskool Birchleigh who allegedly drowned while on a beach trip on Sunday. According to the Department of Education, Kamsi Ezeugo and Malatswa Kgasago were on a school trip in Durban from March 24, where learners were participating in a rugby tournament and were scheduled to return on March 31.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the learners had gone down Durban’s North beach when the incident took place. “Some were assisted to the shore by lifeguards after they experienced troubles while swimming. “When staff conducted a headcount, they found that two learners were missing,” he said

Lesufi said all the learners were accompanied back to the accommodation while the teachers searched the vicinity looking for the two missing learners. Picture: Rita Davidson/Facebook

He said the search went on until the evening with no success, after which the teachers opened a missing persons case at Durban Central Police Station. The boys’ bodies were found on Monday morning, 2km north of the beach from where they went swimming. Ezeugo family spokesperson, P Nwabo said the family was not clear about what led to their child drowning and they were asking for privacy to prepare for their son’s burial.

Kamsi Ezeugo The family spokesperson of Kgasago said they were busy planning their son’s funeral.

Malatswa Kgasago Picture: Rita Davidson/Facebook