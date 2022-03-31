Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

PICS: Memorial drive held for Hoërskool Birchleigh rugby players who drowned at Durban beach

Published 42m ago

Share

Learners in Gauteng on Wednesday held a memorial service for the two boys from Hoërskool Birchleigh who allegedly drowned while on a beach trip on Sunday.

According to the Department of Education, Kamsi Ezeugo and Malatswa Kgasago were on a school trip in Durban from March 24, where learners were participating in a rugby tournament and were scheduled to return on March 31.

Story continues below Advertisment

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the learners had gone down Durban’s North beach when the incident took place.

“Some were assisted to the shore by lifeguards after they experienced troubles while swimming.

“When staff conducted a headcount, they found that two learners were missing,” he said

More on this

Lesufi said all the learners were accompanied back to the accommodation while the teachers searched the vicinity looking for the two missing learners.

Picture: Rita Davidson/Facebook

Story continues below Advertisment

He said the search went on until the evening with no success, after which the teachers opened a missing persons case at Durban Central Police Station.

The boys’ bodies were found on Monday morning, 2km north of the beach from where they went swimming.

Ezeugo family spokesperson, P Nwabo said the family was not clear about what led to their child drowning and they were asking for privacy to prepare for their son’s burial.

Story continues below Advertisment

Kamsi Ezeugo

The family spokesperson of Kgasago said they were busy planning their son’s funeral.

Story continues below Advertisment

Malatswa Kgasago

Picture: Rita Davidson/Facebook

Picture: Rita Davidson/Facebook

Picture: Rita Davidson/Facebook

IOL

Related Topics:

Department of Basic EducationschoolsBasic EducationSchool Sport

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello