5 Tips on how schools can make the most of e-learning

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The coronavirus pandemic has left a lot of life lessons, including some core changes that need to be made in the education system which includes the gradual move to e-learning. Even a year after the first Covid-19 case was reported, the country is still under certain restrictions. One of those is the social distancing which has forced some schools to introduce remote learning and or the hybrid system. As a result, e-learning is the way of the future. Here are some tips you make the most of the many opportunities they afford. 1.Consider e-learning as part of a broader change management process In order to be effective, e-learning cannot be viewed in isolation. It requires that schools shift their approach to education in fundamental ways. Schools need to understand that e-learning isn’t about replacing teachers or leaving children to fend for themselves on the other side of a screen. Instead, it’s about creating a holistic, productive learning environment that is adaptable and flexible and that continuously enhances children’s learning experiences.

2.Provide your teachers with the necessary training

A critical part of this change management process involves providing teachers with the correct training, tools and resources. Teachers who have been teaching the same way for many years are bound to find the online experience a bit disruptive initially. If they are properly upskilled, however, and they understand both how the e-learning process works and why it is important, they will be able to support their learners in turn.

3.Prioritise pupils at every turn

Pupils must always be placed at the centre of education. Teachers have and always will play a crucial role in this regard. And in the 21st-century classroom, teachers can use e-learning as a key tool to improve individualised teaching delivery.

E-learning helps teachers ensure that learners are achieving their intended outcomes and that their learning experience is rich, integrated and meaningful. The monitoring and support that e-learning solutions provide means that teachers can quickly assess learners’ level of engagement and understanding and intervene accordingly.

4.Engage actively with parents

Parents also need to be involved in their children’s e-learning experience. One of the most important ways in which they can do this is by ensuring their children have access to a quiet, safe space where they can concentrate easily.

5.Take advantage of e-learning’s flexibility

One of the most valuable advantages of e-learning is the flexibility it affords. Pupils are invited to study at their own pace, and to revisit work as many times as necessary in order to understand it. Educators need to take full advantage of this flexibility, and to encourage pupils to re-watch recorded classes and ask for help if they need any clarity.