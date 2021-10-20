Artists donate artwork to support Cape community school

IN a quest to support equal access to education, 40 artists are joining forces by donating artwork to the New Muizenberg School’s (NMS) inaugural Creative Auction Fundraiser. The artists, ranging from Struggle icon/political artists such as Lionel Davis, to director of UCT’s Michaelis Art School Fritha Langerman, have all donated work for the fundraiser, set to be held on October 26, 2021.

The Creativity Auction aims to be the school’s biggest fundraiser, providing supporters with the opportunity to acquire valuable work, from renowned artists, at never-to-be-repeated prices – all in support of equal access to education The NMS is a community-driven school in the heart of Muizenberg that follows the Waldorf (Rudolph Steiner) curriculum. While there are many Waldorf schools in South Africa, the NMS differs in that it is founded in the belief that all children, no matter their socio-economic background, should be able to access Waldorf-based education within their community. The school was founded in 2015 and has five classes, made up of a wide range of children from all races, religions and socio-economic strata. Year-by-year, the NMS is proving that it is possible to provide quality Waldorf-based education for all children, no matter their families’ income and, in doing so, the school is creating a blueprint for other communities across South Africa to follow.

At the schools, parents pay according to what they earn, and those who cannot afford the minimum are directly sponsored or generally funded through fundraising initiatives. The model of the school is set up to ensure: – Children from diverse socio-economic backgrounds attend the same school and have equal access to Waldorf-based education.