Deadline for education assistant applications extended to October 10

The deadline for the education assistant and general school assistant posts has been extended to October 10, the Department of Basic Education announced. The recruitment for Phase Two of the Basic Education Employment initiative opened for applications on September 27 and was expected to end on October 3.

This employment initiative seeks to employ 287 000 youth into the sector. The initiative is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) which is included in the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) that seeks to mitigate the economic impact the Covid pandemic has brought. Since the application process started the DBE said they had received more than 2 726 117 applications from 475 918 young people. “The department would like to take this time to assure the eligible youth that the application process does not work on a first-come, first-serve basis; however, all applications must be submitted online by October 10, in order to be considered for the available opportunities,” the DBE statement said.

Applications for the BEEI jobs are submitted online via the zero-rated mobi-site. The department said this was to save costs and for efficiency in the data collection and management process. To qualify as an education assistant, you must have passed English with NQF level 4, 6, and 7 qualification certificates. But for general school assistant placement, no matric certificate is required. Applications can be made at sayouth.mobi.

If you receive an email saying you’ve been placed, candidates must submit: 1. CV 2. Testimonial (from school, community leader, church leader, etc.)

3. Police clearance certificate 4. Affidavit from candidate stating that they don’t have a criminal record (you submit this while the police clearance is being processed) 5. Certificate copy of matric certificate ( or anybNQF Level 4, 6 and/or 7 certificate)