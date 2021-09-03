Don’t panic: This is how you can appeal your child's rejected school application

Enrolling for school applications can be a stressful process for parents and children. For the head of a school dealing with panicking parents can sometimes leave you attending to parents emotions than trying to find solutions to the challenges of the admissions. However, Stephen Price, the principal at Bergvliet High School in the Western Cape, has taken it upon himself to help guide parents on the school’s admission process.

In the Western Cape, the admissions process is done on the online portal. The province’s education department announces a date when all parents can apply at the schools of their choice through this portal. They will then get feedback on their application from the portal, and if parents would like to appeal the decision, they do so by emailing the school. Price, in his advice to parents, starts off by explaining that parents at this moment find themselves in at least one of these three positions. Your child was accepted at the first choice school – to which he adds that you best accept the offer on the portal to open up opportunities for others.

Your child was accepted at their second choice – to which he advises you to again accept the offer to make way for others. Also, if your first choice gets back to you and offers you a place, you may withdraw the acceptance. Or you do not get accepted at the schools. You can re-motivate to the school or contact your district office. However, in your re-motivation to the school, you should: