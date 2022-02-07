Durban school celebrates 110th birthday

Gordon Road Girls’ School is situated in the leafy suburb of Morningside, Durban. Founded in 1912, the school recently celebrated 110 years of Educational Excellence. The school was known as Florida Road Government School in 1912. It started with 30 pupils in the infant range, with Mrs Nelson Palmer taking the reins as the first headmistress.

In 1917, the school moved to its present premises in Gordon Road, Morningside and became known as Gordon Road Government School, with the original building being known as The Shed. This original building has been used since being built in 1917 until today. 1938 saw the school become a girls' only school, and in 1934, white uniforms were introduced, which remains to this day. “Gordon Road Girls’ School is proud of our crisp white dresses, red belts and navy hat. Our girls wear their uniform with pride.” The school buildings continued to be extended over the years, which in more recent times included the Arts Centre with Visual and Performing Arts, as well as the Learner Support and Enrichment Centre.