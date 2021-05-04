Education heads are yet to make a decision on full-time attendance for primary schools

Further discussions to get 100 % full-time attendance at all primary schools will continue this week.

This is according to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) which has also clarified that there had been no decision made by both the national or provincial education departments despite growing media speculations surrounding the issue.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “No decisions have been made as to whether there will be changes to the requirements made previously in the directions regarding capacity at schools and physical distancing.

“Further discussions will be held this week, and until then, all schools are to continue to adhere to the directions in terms of regulation 4(3) of the Regulations made under the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act 57 of 2002), published in Government Gazette.”

In the Western Cape, 124 schools are functioning at 100% full-time attendance capacity.

The school’s Covid-regulations published in the Government Gazette: “Schools with large enough facilities to comply with health, safety, and social distancing requirements do not have to change their traditional and daily timetable models. and may continue to operate in accordance with those timetable models.”

The Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga confirmed that they were in talks with provincial education heads on possibly allowing primary school pupils to attend school daily.

In an interview with television news channel eNCA, Mhlanga said the DBE was not the only one calling for full-time attendance, but said it would do so responsibly.

“We depend on the health experts to tell us what is possible,” he said.

Most public schools are attending on a rotation schedule, the hybrid model. This means pupils are in school two days in one week and three days the following week – five days fortnightly.