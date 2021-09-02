Equal Education celebrates finalisation of KZN Learner Transport Policy

Education advocacy organisation, Equal Education’s (EE) fight to ensure that no child in KwaZulu Natal will have to walk long distances to get to school has finally reached an end with the organisation celebrating their victory. On Wednesday, EE announced that after seven years of tireless activism its legal centre has succeeded in getting the final KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Learner Transport Policy released.

“We have analysed the policy, and believe that the KZN Department of Education (KZN DoE) and KZN Department of Transport (KZN DoT) have at last applied themselves to the development of a policy that addresses the need for safe, reliable, government-subsidised learner transport across the province. A solid provincial policy is key for better planning, (including data collection and budgeting), and to ensuring proper implementation,” EE said in a statement. In 2017 EE approached the courts and got a court order by consent, in terms of which the KwaZulu Natal Department of Education (KZN DoE) was required to produce a policy for the provision of transport to schools for learners across KwaZulu-Natal. Fast-forward to June 9, 2021, the KwaZulu Natal cabinet approved the Learner Transport Policy which came into effect on July 1st.