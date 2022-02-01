Full-time attendance of learners in schools welcomed, but overcrowded classes raise concerns

Cape Town - The Cabinet’s decision to allow for the full return of all learners at school on a daily attendance has been lauded by many, however, education activists are calling for the government to deal with the issue of overcrowded classrooms. On Monday, it was announced that Cabinet has approved a number of adjustments with immediate effect to the country’s Alert Level 1 Covid-19 regulations based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination.

Some of the amendments included Covid-19 isolation guidelines, as well as the removal of the 1-metre social distancing measure at schools. It also approved the full return of all learners at schools. Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said she welcomed the news. “I am extremely pleased with the announcement yesterday that the National Cabinet has decided that all schools should return full-time. We have been calling for this and welcome this development,” she said.

Schäfer added that following a meeting with Education Minister Angie Motshekga it was agreed that this would be put in effect on Monday, February 7. The MEC said following numerous requests from parents, she also said that the issue of mask-wearing for children be reconsidered. Thirona Moodley of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) KwaZulu-Natal region said the union welcomed the decision for the daily attendance of all learners.

“The world is in the third year of the Covid pandemic, it has not only impacted on lives and health but also on our economies and schooling. Schooling and education, in general, are dependent primarily on person-to-person contact, a complete reliance on online lessons cannot effectively replace the traditional way of teaching and learning,” said Moodley. Meanwhile, education activist Hendrick Makaneta also lauded the Cabinet’s decision, saying it was clear that learners had lost a lot in the curriculum and that there was a need for full-time attendance. “The central question now is what is the government going to do about the issue of overcrowded classrooms, an issue that has been persisting over the year,” he said.

Makaneta said although the pandemic caught the country while it was unprepared, it assisted on the overcrowding classroom issue. “We want the school infrastructure to be extended in schools in townships and rural communities so that the same small number of learners per classroom, as was during the pandemic, to be maintained,” he concluded. Lead researcher on the Education Chapter of the ‘Covid-19 Country Report of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Professor Vimolan Mudaly said that this decision was long overdue.