Late applications for grade 1 and grade 8 in Gauteng are open
Schools in the inland provinces of Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Limpopo reopened today.
The Department of Basic education in Gauteng took to Twitter to notify parents and guardians of unplaced Grade 1s and 8s that late applications are open.
[PUBLIC NOTICE]: Late Applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 in Gauteng are now open. Parents and guardians can register and make their application on https://t.co/Cz8hkRK6IO @Lesufi @Steve_Mabona pic.twitter.com/ViG8NJLzvp— Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) January 12, 2022
“Only schools with available spaces are open for applications. Parents will be able to apply online or hand-deliver hard copies to the school. Note that each parent may apply to one school only. The learner will be automatically placed at the one school applies to.”
Speaking at the media briefing yesterday on the opening of schools for the 2022 school year, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that they are aware that some provinces such as Gauteng are facing challenges of finalising placement of some children to schools.
“The Department is aware that there are still learners who are yet to be placed in schools. At the moment, Gauteng is experiencing challenges in this regard, and we appeal to the parents and guardians to cooperate with the district officials to resolve any matter,” said Motshekga.
According to the Gauteng Department of Education, they received 335 091 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications for the 2022 academic year. The department said a total number of 276 564 Grade 1s and 8s online admissions had been successfully placed, and a total number of 1 465 applicants remain unplaced.
Motshekga gave assurance that they would continue to work with the provinces to ensure that all learners were placed.
“We will continue to work with our provinces to ensure that we place all unplaced learners as a matter of urgency. We, however, implore parents and guardians to accept the schools in which their learners are placed. When schools have reached their maximum capacities, further admissions become impossible,” she concluded.