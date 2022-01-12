Late applications for grade 1 and grade 8 in Gauteng are open

The Department of Basic education in Gauteng took to Twitter to notify parents and guardians of unplaced Grade 1s and 8s that late applications are open.

[PUBLIC NOTICE]: Late Applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 in Gauteng are now open. Parents and guardians can register and make their application on https://t.co/Cz8hkRK6IO @Lesufi @Steve_Mabona pic.twitter.com/ViG8NJLzvp — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) January 12, 2022

“Only schools with available spaces are open for applications. Parents will be able to apply online or hand-deliver hard copies to the school. Note that each parent may apply to one school only. The learner will be automatically placed at the one school applies to.”

Speaking at the media briefing yesterday on the opening of schools for the 2022 school year, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that they are aware that some provinces such as Gauteng are facing challenges of finalising placement of some children to schools.