Low quintile schools struggle the most due to pandemic

THE average Grade 3 child in June 2021 would have the same learning outcomes as the average Grade 2 child in June 2019, according to the National Income Dynamics Study-Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram) Wave 5 research. The Covid-19 pandemic has deeply disrupted the school year, with the lockdowns forcing schools to close for longer periods. Even though schools have reopened, daily attendance is still a challenge for many schools due to space.

Lower quintile schools have been affected the most, as accessibility to digital resources is limited. Thozama Njobe, who works for education advocacy non-profit organisation Funda Wande, said new data from Nids-Cram Wave 5 research found that between March 2020 and June 2021, most primary school learners lost 70% to 100% (a full year) of learning relative to the 2019 cohort. She said the report estimated that 50% to 75% of a year of learning for 160 school days has been lost.

The report adds: “In total, 93 days of schooling have occurred between February 15, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Assuming contact learning for 50% of this time, our best estimates suggest that most primary school children have lost between 70% to a full year of learning since March 2020. “To put this in perspective, this is the same as saying that the average Grade 3 child in June 2021 would have the same learning outcomes as the average Grade 2 child in June 2019.” Helette Pieterse, the chief executive of the Make A Difference (MAD) Leadership Foundation, which provides long-term scholarship programmes and offers pupils academic support, said schools implemented different plans in response to the Covid pandemic.