Oxford University Press launches digital platform and R1m school competition

FIVE lucky schools stand a chance to win R200 000 worth of subscriptions to Oxford EduZone, Oxford University Press’s flagship digital platform designed to enable on- and offline digital learning in educational institutions.

EduZone, which launched on Monday, is inviting 50 schools to take part in the competition which could lead them to win the subscription prize. Hanri Pieterse, MD of Oxford University Press in Africa, said: “EduZone has been developed as an all-in-one hub to provide teachers with everything they need to elevate their classroom into an interactive learning zone. It is intended to enrich the learning experience with access to differentiated assessment, digitally enhanced eBooks, videos, animations and simulations. Also included are robust, easy-to-use test banks that can be adapted to individual learner needs.” Oxford EduZone is available as an App on iOS or Android, making it ideal for accessible on-the-go learning.

The first 50 schools to visit the Oxford EduZone resource hub and complete the online form to request a demonstration of the platform before October 31 will be entered into a draw to win a one-year subscription to the available subjects for Grade 8 and/or 10. Oxford University Press, the world’s largest university press, said it supports transformation to become a digital-first business and enhance its aim to make knowledge and learning more accessible through the power of technology. The university press said it has been spent decades producing high-quality materials and services for learners and researchers around the world in three core markets of research, education and English language teaching.