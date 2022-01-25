Tips to preparing your child for blended learning this year

The back-to-school buzz is in full force with parents and learners hoping for a year with minimal disruptions. Many schools will start the year using the blended learning model – a hybrid educational approach combining online education materials with traditional in-person classroom teaching. 5 tips to prepare you your child for blended learning:

1. Open dialogue If your child has never experienced blended learning before, it’s a good idea to let them know what to expect for the term ahead. 2. Set up a designated workstation at home

Just as your child would have a desk in class, it is helpful for them to have a designated work area at home. 3. Help them prioritise their self-learning Depending on which lessons will be done using online materials – and perhaps even at their own pace – it’s helpful to check in with your child and ask them what their priorities are for the day.

4. Understand the online assessment criteria and proctoring tools Educators are seeing the benefits of blended learning which sometimes requires learners to do tests and assessments online. 5. Help them to stay future-focused