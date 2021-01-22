Ramaphosa challenges country to read

The NRC is a co-ordinating structure where all reading initiatives and interested stakeholders come together to promote reading.

Last month Ramaphosa, despite having his plate full in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 35 000 in South Africa, took the time to share his 2020 Christmas reading list at the NRC’s Virtual Reading Club.

Among the President’s list were: The Lie of 1652 — A Decolonised History of Land by Patrick Tariq Mallet; The Longest March by Fred Khumalo; Time is Not the Measure: A Memoir by Vusi Mavimbela; Pan African Pantheon edited by Adekeye Adebajo, and Blue Ocean Shift by W Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne.

On Wednesday, the NRC will focus on The Longest March, by Fred Khumalo, at its Virtual Reading Club from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Popular Skeem Saam actor Cedric Fourie and Randy Tsubane, an award-winning SABC broadcaster, who are avid readers, will join the session.

National Education Collaboration Trust chief executive, Godwin Khosa, said: “We have no option but to do all we can to catch up with other countries whose cultures of reading, and competencies, are far above ours. It is never late to cultivate a deep reading culture across the country.”