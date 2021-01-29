Roodeport private school does in-class learning despite schools delay order

Teachers at a Roodeport private school claim to have been taken advantage of after they were ordered to report to work and teach on January 11. This is despite the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) announcement to delay reopening for two-weeks. An Oak Hill Academy teacher, who declined to be named due to fear of victimisation, said the school had forced all educators and teaching assistants to report to school on the 11th. “They said that if we do not come, we do not get paid regardless of what the President has said. I have worked at a school for years and now they have taken too much advantage of us,” said the teacher, who has been at the school for seven years. In December President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country was going into level 3 of the national lockdown as the country faced a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A week later, DBE Minister Angie Motshekga announced that public schools would not be reopening on January 27, as initially scheduled, but would instead reopen on February 15. Private schools, on the other hand, would reopen from February 1 for face-to-face learning and could do remote learning in the meantime.

“All learners from grades 1 to 7 came back to school. We have to teach as normal. It is daily, face to face. No social distancing. The classes are quite big, it ranges from 20 to now almost 27 kids in a class and the classes are quite small. They do not even have enough desks and chairs. There is no partition between learners,” the teacher said.

According to the teacher, the school also extended working hours.

A partner at Oak Hill Academy, Anton Brandsma, said the school opened for learning on January 13.

“At that stage there was no directive from the DBE as to when private schools may or may not reopen, and to my knowledge most private schools (including Curro and AdvTech) had opened on the same day as we did,” said Brandsma.

Brandsma refuted allegations of the large class sizes.

“Very few children attended the first week of school from January 13. I estimate that the class with the most children during that week had 10-12 children. Even when full, our classes do not have more than 20 children, who are socially distanced and have partitions on the desks.”

The partner at the school said all Covid-19 protocols were being adhered to and the school had several inspections by the Roodepoort Health Department.

The DBE published in the gazette on January 22 that all independent schools should delay reopening for a period of two weeks.

“Independent schools may not open earlier than the two-weeks period as contemplated in the sub-direction. Officials may access school premises during the period of closure if required to do so for purposes of preparation in anticipation of the schools reopening,” the gazette noted.