SADTU condemns violent removal of Gauteng principal

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) has condemned violent criminal behaviour meted out to the principal of the Laerskool Theresapark.

On Thursday a video of the principal being violently thrown out of her office circulated on social media. It is alleged that she was being thrown out by a group of parents.

The principal is accused of verbally abusing her staff members at the school as well as bankrupting the school.

In the video the principal; who is dressed in denims and a floral shirt, is seen being lifted while seated in the chair. The mob then carries the chair out of the building where it tips over and she falls to the ground.

Parents chased away a school principal at Laerskool Theresapark this morning for allegedly abusing other educators who quit their jobs and running the school into financial ruin @DBE_SA #Theresapark @CityTshwane #School #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/MtH7atMhSc — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) May 13, 2021

According to the union the teacher sustained injuries as a result of the fall.

“Whatever differences the parents have with the principal, these do not justify violence to resolve them. Everyone has a fundamental right to dignity as enshrined in our Constitution, not such humiliation. All our schools must be safe havens protected against these criminal elements. All stakeholders have recourse through which they register their discontent and resolve their issues.

“We call on the Gauteng Department of Education (DGE) to provide the necessary support to the school principal and those who have been traumatised by this unfortunate situation. The GDE must also investigate the matter and take appropriate action,” Sadtu said in a statement.

The union has called for law enforcement authorities to investigate matters and subject those who are found to be responsible to the might of the law.