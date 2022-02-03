Sanlam UCT Online High School welcomes its first cohort

Sanlam and the University of Cape Town Online High School welcomed the first cohort of 90 Sanlam UCT OHS scholarship recipients. These gifted young people will have 100% of their tuition across the five-year period paid by Sanlam. The UCT Online High School was launched in July 2021 in partnership with an education technology company that provides the proprietary learning technology, analytics, and learner support model, the Valenture Institute.

At a welcoming event on February 1, 2022, successful applicant Thuto Maleka said he was grateful for the opportunity as it would fulfil his dreams of finishing high school with excellence and pursuing his dreams of becoming a vascular surgeon. “My hopes and dreams are to finish high school with excellent results and attend a university that will prepare me for my dream job, vascular surgery. The Sanlam scholarship gives me the opportunity to raise my academic capability and to be in a different and exciting high school learning environment that includes working at my own pace and in the comfort of my own home.” Another successful applicant, Grade 8 learner Mukeliwe Makhatini said she was honoured to be selected as a recipient of the UCT Online High School scholarship.

“Here I am today, standing in front of people whom I’ve never met or known but who are interested in my future. I’m sincerely honoured to have been selected as a recipient of the UCT Online High School scholarship. The scholarship has helped in easing the financial burden that my family had to deal with trying to give us an education. It is like a huge burden has been lifted off my shoulders. Thank you for showing the spirit of Ubuntu.” The Chief Executive: Brand at Sanlam, Sydney Mbhele congratulated the pupils. “We are beyond proud to be sponsoring these young people, and we congratulate each of them and wish them well! High school is such a special, formative time, and we’re excited to watch them fly. We hope that many other corporations will consider sponsoring further scholarships. Africa’s greatest gift is our youth.”

Mbhele added: “It’s awe inspiring to be surrounded by so much young talent and to know we will play a small part in their stories. There is limitless potential in this nation. It is our responsibility to ensure we take full advantage of our young population by ensuring they are suitably educated and prepped for the demands of the digital age. “We want our young people to feel confident competing in a global arena one day. We want them to pursue the scarce skills we have a dire dearth of right now. By investing in their potential now, we secure a better future for South Africa. UCT OHS Principal Yandiswa Xhakaza said they are grateful that Sanlam recognises the importance of investing in our future leaders.