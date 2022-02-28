School admissions for the 2023 academic year opens at the beginning of March for KZN

The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu is calling on parents and guardians to register their children early for the 2023 Academic Year. The start date for admissions for the 2023 academic year is March 1, 2022, and ends on September 30, 2022.

“The experience of the department over the years is that instead of starting teaching and learning in earnest on the first day of the academic year, the department finds itself having to deal with issues of learner admissions, and the reason for this is that of the late registration by parents and guardians,” said Mshengu. In preparation for the 2023 academic year, parents are requested to enrol learners for entry into Grades 1 and 8 and are encouraged to apply early so as to avoid the late registration that happens every January. Mshengu requested parents to apply to a minimum of three schools. He said this is important in order to ensure that parents secure places for their children.

“Applying to a minimum of three schools increases the chances for the child to be placed in one of them, be it second or third choice.” The Department further advises parents to check progress with their application immediately three months after making an application. “Late applications rob learners of their right to quality education as any learner that does not have space by the first day does not get taught for that day or days prior to securing the space,” he said.