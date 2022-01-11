Alternative venue found to house learners from vandalised North West school

Continued vandalism at the Tirelong Secondary School in the North West has forced the provincial Education Department to find an alternate venue for its learners. This followed consultations between parents of the Rustenburg school and the NW Department of Education’s intervention team led by MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela.

Matsemela revealed that the learners will be accommodated at three neighbouring schools. "We have agreed with the three schools of Moedwil, Naauwpoort and Boons Mega Farm School who are going to accommodate these learners of Tirelong Secondary School. The learners will be provided with transport, accommodation and meals. Parents are not going to spend any cent during this entire process", he said. The MEC emphasized that the department will protect the learner's right to education.

"I assure parents that their children will be in safe hands when we relocate them to other schools. As a department we want the learners of Tirelong Secondary School to start with the process of learning like other learners in other areas,” said Matsemela. The school which has been experiencing unprecedented vandalism, has been renovated by the department and a local mining house more than five times at a cost of more than R800 000. The latest incident of vandalism happened during the December 2021 school recess. Criminals stole electricity cables, water taps, the school roof, books, window frames, doors, kitchen utensils, etc.