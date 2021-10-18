Cape learner scoops SA's Best Young Mathematician award

A Cape Town grade 11 has been announced as the top achiever by the South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF) in its flagship learner development programmes which are sponsored by Old Mutual, NESTLÉ NESPRAY South Africa, and the South African Institute for Chartered Accountants (SAICA).

Emmanuel Rassou, a grade 11 learner from the South African College High School in Cape Town, received a gold medal and was declared the Overall Winner of the Senior Division of the Old Mutual South African Mathematics Olympiad (SAMO).

Noah Greenblatt, a grade 7 learner from King David Primary School in Linksfield, Johannesburg, was declared the Overall Winner of the Senior Division of the NESTLÉ NESPRAY South African Mathematics Challenge (SAMC).

Human Capital Director at Old Mutual Celiwe Ross said: "We're exceptionally proud of all the scholars who have made it to the final round, performing exceptionally well during what has been another challenging year. Well done, you have made us all proud, and we can't wait to see you make your mark in the future.”