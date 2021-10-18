Cape learner scoops SA's Best Young Mathematician award
A Cape Town grade 11 has been announced as the top achiever by the South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF) in its flagship learner development programmes which are sponsored by Old Mutual, NESTLÉ NESPRAY South Africa, and the South African Institute for Chartered Accountants (SAICA).
Emmanuel Rassou, a grade 11 learner from the South African College High School in Cape Town, received a gold medal and was declared the Overall Winner of the Senior Division of the Old Mutual South African Mathematics Olympiad (SAMO).
Noah Greenblatt, a grade 7 learner from King David Primary School in Linksfield, Johannesburg, was declared the Overall Winner of the Senior Division of the NESTLÉ NESPRAY South African Mathematics Challenge (SAMC).
Human Capital Director at Old Mutual Celiwe Ross said: "We're exceptionally proud of all the scholars who have made it to the final round, performing exceptionally well during what has been another challenging year. Well done, you have made us all proud, and we can't wait to see you make your mark in the future.”
The overall top-performing schools for the SAMO and SAMC respectively are Bishops Diocesan College and Sweet Valley Primary School, both from Cape Town.
Category Marketing Manager of Dairy at Nestlé South Africa Pumla Mkhize said: "We send out our congratulations to all the 2021 NESTLÉ NESPRAY South African Mathematics Challenge winners. We are so proud of all the learners and schools that took part in the Challenge and managed to perform well despite all the setbacks. We also recognise those that did not make it to the final round. We see your hard work, and we appreciate your efforts. Our role as the NESTLÉ NESPRAY brand is to emphasise the importance of nutrition for the cognitive and physical growth development of school-going children.”