City launches Young Reporter for Environment programme to encourage conservation

The City of Cape Town and the Wildlife and Environmental Society (WESSA) have launched a Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) programme. The aim of the programme is to develop Cape Town youth to become reporters for the environment. According to the City, the programme also aims to empower young South Africans to pursue a collective vision of human rights, inclusivity and environmental and social justice by harnessing social media and its global network to tell their own solution-driven, knowledge-rich and contextual stories.

Councillor Ian McMahon of ward 15 said: “This focus on making a positive difference uniquely positions high school learners to hone research and leadership skills and explore career options. YRE encourages self-directed learning essential for success after high school. This will be done by capacitating participants with contemporary environmental and media conceptual and practical knowledge, and fostering advocacy and hope with project-based experiential learning and expert mentorship.” The first phase of the programme focuses on eight high schools in the city centre. These include: Cape Town High School

Gardens Commercial High School

Good Hope Seminary High School

Harold Cressy High School

Sea Point High School

Trafalgar High School

Vista High School WESSA is the national operator for the Foundation for Environmental Education’s (FEE) international YRE programme.