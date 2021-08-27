Gauteng Education dept receives 241 000 Grade 8 applications for 2022

More than 241 000 “successful” applications have so far been received by the Gauteng department of education in the ongoing first phase of online applications for 2022. Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said by Thursday, at least 241 066 successful applications had been recorded.

“We are grateful to parents and guardians who have managed to successfully apply and wish to encourage those who did not apply to do so before the closing date. Those who seek assistance may visit our district offices/walk-in centers or continue to interact with our contact center 0800 000 789,” said Lesufi. “We urge parents and guardians who had already applied to remember they have seven days to upload the required documents online or submit them at the school(s) they applied to.”

The Gauteng department of education has reminded parents and guardians of Grade 7 learners who are at public schools that the phase one online application period will close on 3 September. The department started its two-phased 2022 online admission applications approach with phase one – which began on 10 August 2021 and is set to end on 3 September. This first phase specifically targets parents and guardians whose children are currently in Grade 7 at public schools in Gauteng, and the learners will be proceeding to Grade 8 in 2022. Phase two applications will begin on 13 September and this will be for parents and guardians of children going to Grade 1 and Grade 8 in 2022 but are not in a public school in Gauteng. That second phase is scheduled to run until 8 October.