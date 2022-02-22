Grade 11 computer science geek nets Eskom bursary
Share this article:
THE NORTH West department of education has congratulated a Gabenewe Secondary School Grade 11 learner for winning an Eskom bursary.
Kutlwano Tshatiwa, 17, won the bursary after he entered the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists in October 2021 when he was still in grade 11 and he is now doing grade 12.
He is a young computer geek, who from the age of 13, showed an interest in software development. His passion for software development spurred him to enter and win more than 10 contests in the computer science field.
Kutlwano’s biggest win – the Eskom bursary – has assured him of a bright future in 2023, when he starts university.
“I am happy with this win. I have been interested in software development since I was 13. My interest developed when I could unlock cellphones…
“I started to study short courses on computer science, and entered competitions. I am glad that it paid off. After I finish matric at the end of 2022, I’m going to pursue my dreams as a computer scientist,” he said.
Kutlwano’s wins included:
- Eskom Expo for Young Scientists ISF 2019 – highly commended award certificate.
- Eskom Expo for Young Scientists Bojanala 2019 – bronze medal.
- Eskom Expo for Young Scientists ISF 2020 – silver medal.
- Geekulcha top 15 Young Geeks, 2020.
- Youth ICT Council – North West’s 4IR champion.
North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela shared the joy with Kutlwano.
“I am truly happy for this young Kutlwano, who followed his passion and won a bursary. South Africa needs more inquisitive and innovative young minds like his.
“Being in that competitive space requires one to learn from other lateral thinkers, and I recommend our learners to always compete.
“I congratulate Kutlwano, and I’d like to encourage other learners to walk in his steps,” said Matsemela.