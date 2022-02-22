Grade 11 computer science geek nets Eskom bursary

Kutlwano Tshatiwa, 17, won the bursary after he entered the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists in October 2021 when he was still in grade 11 and he is now doing grade 12.

THE NORTH West department of education has congratulated a Gabenewe Secondary School Grade 11 learner for winning an Eskom bursary.

He is a young computer geek, who from the age of 13, showed an interest in software development. His passion for software development spurred him to enter and win more than 10 contests in the computer science field.

Kutlwano’s biggest win – the Eskom bursary – has assured him of a bright future in 2023, when he starts university.

“I am happy with this win. I have been interested in software development since I was 13. My interest developed when I could unlock cellphones…