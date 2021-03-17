JSE offers high school learners investment skills

Schools and universities have been encouraged to join the 2021 edition of the annual Johannesburg Stock Exchange Investment Challenge which teaches learners about investing in the JSE. The challenge, which kicked off on Monday, is aimed at teaching learners and students about investing in the JSE and the larger role that such investment plays in the economy. Learners get to test their share-trading skills through a simulated “ghost trading” programme. Each team is given a virtual sum of R1 million to invest in JSE-listed shares. Their performance is tracked and measured against other teams taking part in the challenge. This year, the Investment Challenge team is aiming to attract more schools and universities in underdeveloped areas. The exchange is amplifying efforts and engagement with schools, the Department of Education and universities/private colleges to ensure that the programme reaches every corner of the country, in order drive financial literacy and expose the youth of South Africa to the exciting world of finance and investment.

“We are very excited to start this year’s JSE Investment Challenge and look forward to bringing the competition to more South African youth,” says Ralph Speirs, the CSI officer at the JSE. “We will be conducting the competition virtually once again due to the pandemic, and with the learnings and insights acquired from last year’s edition, we are ready to push the envelope and take things to a new level.

“Through the JSE Investment Challenge, we also aim to demystify the JSE and grant the participants an opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of investment and learn how the stock market works.”

There are monthly and annual prizes up for grabs for top performers. At the end of the competition, members of the overall high school winning team each get a cash prize that will be deposited into a Satrix Investment account, while the top-performing university team wins a trip to an international stock exchange.