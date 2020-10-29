Learners are losing interest in Maths and Science

The number of high school students electing to take mathematics and physical sciences is on a steady decline. From 2015 to 2019, the number of students taking mathematics declined by 16%, while the number of students taking physical sciences declined by 15%. According to the Department of Education, the number of students taking maths in Grade 12 declined from 263 903 to 222 043, while physical science declined from 193 189 to 164 478 in the same time-frame. In a parliamentary Q&A session earlier this year, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said a number of South African schools had also dropped mathematics as a subject over the last five academic years. However, the department had managed to curtail the decline in 2018 and 2019 after the Department of Basic Education conducted a review of how many maths teachers it had in its system and how many it needed to send to schools not offering maths, Motshekga said.

The decline in learners taking up maths and physical science is not only experienced in South Africa. In America, 52% of learners don’t pursue Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects because they perceive it is “too hard”.

According to Jonathan Gerlach, a global consultant for STEM Education, misconceptions and breaking misconceptions impact student’s perception and interest in STEM.

“80% of students make a conscious decision by 8th grade whether they think they are good at maths and science; but it’s important to note this decision is based on their perceptions of maths and science and not their own ability.

“These are misconceptions that are embedded in our culture, that maths is hard, and science is for the ’smart’ kids. However, seeing is believing. 77% of girls feel powerful and smart after taking part in STEM activities, up from 34% prior to the activity.”

Meanwhile, University of Cape Town professor Suellen Shay has criticised the decline in mathematics reflected in South Africa’s matric results for 2019.

The number of students who wrote mathematics has continued to drop every year, and the pass rate is down to 54%.

“The drop in numbers of pupils writing the grade 12 mathematics exam should be of great concern. Performance in mathematics matters for university entrance. Without it, school leavers are not eligible for programmes at university in science or engineering or some in commerce.”

She added a pass mark of 30% may secure university entrance, but it was too low to adequately prepare students to succeed at a university level.