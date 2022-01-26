Maritzburg College suspends prefects for urinating in pit where grade 8 learners had to crawl

Cape Town – College has suspended a few prefect pupils after they urinated in the long jump pit in the hours before the Grade 8 pupils were expected to crawl through it. This took place at an orientation camp, last week.

According to a letter distributed by the school to Grade 8 parents, the prefects were suspended on a charge of misconduct following an investigation by the school. “The School views this conduct in a serious light and is taking steps to address the conduct. These leaders, who all know that with the honour of being a leader comes accountability and responsibility, have been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing,” the letter said. In an update to the parents, the school said there were a few Grade 8 pupils who experienced a rash following the orientation camp, but it could not be confirmed whether the two events were related.

“We do however believe that it is highly unlikely. The affected boarders who have experienced the rash were treated by the San sisters and the rash has cleared up. There have been no reports of serious illness or distress,” the school stated. The school stressed that it believed in transparency and an open door with parents and learners. “We also have a zero-tolerance for any behaviour that does not uphold our values. We apologise for the incident and are deeply disappointed in the conduct of the boys involved. We will continue to investigate the matter pending the disciplinary hearings,” it stated.