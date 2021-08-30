Matrics excited at getting their Covid-19 vaccinations

THE Western Cape Education Department has embarked on a vaccination programme at high schools where eligible learners can get the jab at school. According to the WCED, 13 of the school’s 48 eligible matric learners have been vaccinated.

Vaccinations for the 18-to-34 age group started last week. Good Hope Seminary High School was one of the schools enrolled on the programme. The school principal Leon Linz expressed the hope that the impetus will grow. Grade 12 learner Sinovuyo Gcaka who was eligible for the vaccination said she believed the vaccination was the right thing for her and for the country.

“I believe that the youth should vaccinate because you are the future. It is simply the best thing to do during these times. I am proud to have been the very first Grade 12 learner at Good Hope Seminary High School to register and be vaccinated on the first day. This was open to all over 18s,” she said. Ayanda Sam said she wanted to reduce her chances of getting or spreading the virus. “I am tired of Covid. I just want it to end. And by being vaccinated I am playing my part in helping end the spread. The moment you take responsibility for anything in your life is the moment you change things. And taking the vaccination is an important step in that direction,” said Sam.