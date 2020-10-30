Matriculants bury a time capsule, to be unearthed at reunion in 10 years

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In an effort to end the year on a cheerful note, a high school in Durban has created a new tradition for matrics in the form of a “time capsule“ to capture this unprecedented year. The capsule filled with a "Note to Future Self" completed by every matric pupils at the St Henry’s Marist College, which includes a memory stick containing memorabilia and a Covid mask has been buried in the school’s ground. The stainless steel, water-tight time capsule filled with a will be opened at their 10th Anniversary Reunion at the annual Founders Weekend in 2030. The grade 12 pupils were each given a form to fill in which noted what it was like to be at school during Covid-19, what their favourite memory was of being at college and something personal about themselves. According to the school, the Alumni Association in collaboration with the school’s trust, decided to create a "Marist Magic Moment” for matric class of 2020.

Dr Stephen Leech, who is the school’s principal said the tradition of placing time capsules in the ground started in the 1700s, and it is estimated there are around 15 000 buried around the world today.

“This one is of profound importance to the matrics at St Henry’s. This is a year our matrics would rather forget, but it is also important to the matrics, as this is the year they finished school. This ceremony is held for them to reflect on what they take into the future, based on what they learnt this year,” said Leech.

The capsule was buried by the head prefects, Mfundo Cele and Eden Land. Each learner was able to place a handful of soil on top of the capsule before it was covered over by deputy head prefects Nicholas Foxon and Adwoa Dansoh. The spot was marked with a plaque.