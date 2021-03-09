Nearly 4000 Western Cape pupils still in need of a school

Leader of the opposition and former Western Cape Education MEC, Cameron Dugmore, has called on Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer “to do her job”. He claimed 5000 pupils were still not placed in schools in the province.

Dugmore tweeted: “MEC Schafer - How would you feel if your child still had not found a place in school by today? Can you please do your job! And place the 5000 learners in the province who are not yet admitted.”

According to Schafer’s spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline, 3915 pupils - 891 Grade 1s and 3 024 Grade 8s - still needed placement as of Monday.

Schools reopened on February 15. This follows a two week long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mauchline said: “We understand that this is an anxious period for parents in this situation, but our district offices are doing everything they can to find a place for these children. Our 10 day snap survey has now been completed, and as the data is loaded we will have an accurate account of which learners have taken up their places at a school. That brings additional opportunities for unplaced learners to be placed. Placements are taking place every day.”