SA pupils invited to showcase their critical thinking at global essay competition

Ambitious high school pupils, aged between 13 and 18, who have a passion for writing on a global stage, can now register for the Harvard Crimson Global Essay Competition. The winner will bank a $1 000 (about R15 797) cash prize, together with a number of other prizes. “The competition gives young South Africans a chance to demonstrate the depth of their critical thinking skills, creative ideas and written communication. For local students, competing at an international level is a great way to explore their passion, use their strengths and elevate their impact and achievement – whether you’re applying to a top university abroad or one closer to home,” says Rebecca Pretorius, country manager at global mentorship company Crimson Education.

Crimson Education has partnered with The Harvard Crimson, Harvard University’s student newspaper, for this competition. To enter, pupils need to register on the Harvard Crimson Global Essay Competition website and submit a 500 word creative or argumentative essay by January 30, 2022. In addition to the cash prize, the winner will receive $1 000 towards a Crimson Education mentorship and an exclusive Harvard Crimson internship to help kickstart their writing career. The top eight essays will be published on the official Harvard Crimson Essay Competition website for readers across the globe to read and enjoy.

Last year, South African pupil Hiewon Ahn was placed third out of more than 2 500 global submissions received. “Since the competition is hosted completely online, we’re able to break down geographical barriers and provide students from all over the world with access to explore and develop their writing interests. Global competitions are the perfect stepping stone to develop real-world experience and network with international peers,” says Pretorius. Moreover, all participants will be invited to attend global webinars and workshops hosted by top writing professionals.

“Beyond the competition itself, our aim is to equip the writers of the future with the skills needed to succeed in the long-term by connecting them with world-class writers, screen-writers, journalists and more. “With final exams wrapping up, the end-of-year holiday is a valuable time for pupils to develop their extra-curricular and personal profiles. With school commitments on hold, pupils can use this time to gain experience, build expertise, and grow their knowledge. This competition is an opportunity to participate in a fun and creative activity that allows ambitious young South Africans to shine at an international level.” Pupils can take advantage of the early-bird registration, which costs R114 until December 15. Regular registration, which runs from December 16 until January 19, will cost R228.