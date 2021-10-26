Sanlam giving away 100 UCT Online High School scholarships

The Sanlam Group, together with the University of Cape Town Online High School, will be giving away scholarships to young South Africans from historically disadvantaged backgrounds. The scholarships will be awarded to 100 academically strong learners who may otherwise not have had the chance to realise their potential. It will cover 100% of their high school tuition over a five-year period – an investment of R14.5 million from Sanlam.

Applications are open to Grade 7 learners from now until mid-November for admission to Grade 8 in 2022. The UCT Online High School was launched in July this year in partnership with Cape Town-based education technology company Valenture Institute. The aim of the new online high school is to make use of its proprietary learning technology, analytics and learner support model at the forefront of online and blended learning.

Over 5000 applications were received by the online schools. The online school prides itself in its model designed to enable learners to pace their learning while being provided with 1:1 tutoring from teachers and coaches. The fees are affordably priced at R 2 095 per month. Sanlam’s Group Human Resources Director, Jeanett Modise, said: “For us, this is about establishing a diverse and transformed talent pipeline of the future skills that South Africa so desperately needs. There are many academically gifted learners in our country who may not have access to the level of education that will help them realise their full potential. By providing their tuition, these learners have a greater chance at accessing world-class private schooling – and a future where they can live with confidence.’’ “We hope that we are the first of many corporates to sponsor learners through the Sanlam UCT Online High School Scholarship Programme, so we can open this opportunity to as many talented young people as possible.”

Robert Paddock, CEO of Valenture, expressed his excitement about the scholarship. “We are delighted to partner with Sanlam to extend the reach of the UCT Online High School. It is often said that talent is evenly distributed, but opportunity is not, and, through the Sanlam UCT Online High School Scholarship Programme, we will be able to extend the opportunity to receive a high-quality education to even more deserving learners around the country.” UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said the Sanlam scholarship programme aligned with UCT’s vision of transformation, excellence and sustainability. “Through this generous funding, the virtual gates of learning will be open to many more financially disadvantaged yet academically deserving learners. It will also enable high performing learners to be part of the school, while the long-term nature of the funding means learners will benefit not only on a once-off basis but for years to come.” Applicants for scholarships will require a 70% or above pass rate in both English and Maths in their most recent round of assessments in Grade 7. Additionally, they must have obtained a minimum overall average of 70% in their latest school report.