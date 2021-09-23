UCT Online High School selected Top 12 Innovator at World Economic Forum

Despite not having started learning, UCT Online High School has already been recognised for its groundbreaking innovations in Education after it was selected among the 12 Top Innovators in The WorldClass Education Challenge at the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2021. The WorldClass Education Challenge, launched in May this year, on the World Economic Forum’s UpLink platform – a digital platform to crowdsource solutions for the world's most pressing issues, as outlined by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

From almost 400 submissions, 12 innovators were selected. UCT Online High School made the final selection of Top Innovators in Africa alongside other game-changers in their relative fields such as Learnable, Nomad Education, StanLab and Pan-African Robotics Competition. The online high school, which is still in the application process, will start with classes next year. The online high school, in partnership with the Valenture Institute, launched the new model in July this year.

University of Cape Town (UCT), by launching this online high school, became the first university on the African continent to extend its expertise and impact to the secondary schooling market through an innovative online modality. The public response has exceeded all expectations, indicative of the global need for innovation in the education sector. Across South Africa’s cities and towns and the African continent, parents, learners, and teachers have shown interest in this revolutionary education offering, with over 4 000 learner applications for January 2022 and climbing. On Monday, the school announced Yandiswa Xhakaza as its director and principal.