Teaching assistant among 6 gunned down in Khayelitsha shooting

Durban - Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais said she was saddened by the killing of Athanathi Mashiyi who was part of the Scouting in Schools arm of the YearBeyond programme in 2021. “It is with great sadness that we have learned that one of the young women murdered in Khayelitsha over the past weekend was a recent graduate of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport’s YearBeyond programme,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mashiyi was one of the six people who were shot and killed in the Enkanini Informal settlement on Sunday, March 20. According to the statement, Mashiyi worked at Ntwasahlobo Primary and Luleka Primary and had then progressed to being appointed as a teacher’s assistant. The 25-year-old enjoyed working with children and had taken the opportunity presented by the YearBeyond programme to take the first steps to equipping herself for future career opportunities.

Marais said: “It is a great tragedy that we have lost such a lovely and talented young person to senseless acts of violence. Athanathi was a role model in her community, who had taken up the opportunity and put in the hard work to rise above her circumstances and forge a career path for herself. “We express our heartfelt condolences to Athanathi’s family, friends and colleagues. Her life was sadly cut short prematurely, but we know she has left a legacy and has been an inspiration to others in her community. We are grateful for her contribution to the lives of the children she worked with.” The Western Cape government has called SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation to ensure that those who are guilty of the senseless killing face the full might of the law.

Story continues below Advertisment