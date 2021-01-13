The 10 best foods for school-going children

Children would be much better off learning to avoid foods that are high-calorie, high-fat foods and instead give them foods that are high in fibre, low in fat, and have calcium, iron, and other vitamins and minerals. Verywellfamily.com suggest the foods are best for children Apples: Like most fruits, apples are a great snack food. They're also a good source of vitamin C and have about 5 grams of fibre for an unpeeled whole apple. Breakfast cereal: When choosing a breakfast cereal for your children, try to look for one you can't simply eat out of the box like a sweet. Good choices include whole-grain cereal that is calcium-fortified and has added fibre. Add a chopped banana or strawberries to the bowl, and your children will like it even more. Eggs: So eggs are healthy again? For a while, eggs did get a bad rap for their cholesterol content, but most nutrition experts now agree that eggs can be a healthy part of your diet. Eggs are a good source of protein and contain some iron and many other vitamins and minerals.

Milk: Depending on their age, most children should drink between two to four glasses of milk (low-fat milk if they are at least two years old) each day, especially if they are not eating or drinking any other high-calcium foods. Milk is a good source of calcium, vitamin D and protein for children, and it be part of every child’s diet, unless they have a milk allergy.

Oatmeal: Oatmeal is high in fibre that is good for your children.

Peanut butter: Peanut butter is relatively high in fat, but it is mostly mono- and- poly-unsaturated fat, so it is better than the saturated fats that are found in many other high-fat foods.

Sunflower seeds: Although high in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, those are the "good" fats. Sunflower seeds are low in saturated or "bad" fats. Sunflower seeds are high in fibre and are a good source of iron. They also have a lot of vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorous, zinc, and foliate.

Tuna fish: Sometimes overlooked, tuna fish is a healthful fish that many children like. To make your child’s tuna fish sandwich even healthier, use low-fat mayonnaise and whole-wheat bread.

Vegetables: Remember to introduce your children to a variety of vegetables at an early age, offer choices, set a good example by eating vegetables as a family and continue to offer small servings of vegetables, even when your kids don’t eat them. If you keep offering them, they eventually eat them. There are plenty of vegetables that children do like, such as cooked carrots, corn, peas, and baked potatoes.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt is a healthful food for children, especially for children who don’t drink a lot of milk, as yoghurt is a good source of calcium. When choosing a yoghurt for your kids, look for one with “live active cultures” that is low-fat and without a lot of added sugar. You may also look for one with added probiotic, although not all studies agree that they are helpful.

As parents, and really all people,we can help children learn more about foods without labelling them as “good”, “bad” or just plain “weird”.