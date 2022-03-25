Unions call for security beef up at schools following teachers’ murders

School safety and security has been thrust into the spotlight again, following the recent murder of two female educators from Lekgalong Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1, who were fatally shot earlier this week. Brenda Kgatitsoe, 27, and Vuyile Mkhize, 26, were allegedly shot dead at their rented residence in Ga-Rankuwa on Monday afternoon by a rejected stalker who demanded an arranged marriage with one of them. It is believed that the man shot the two educators before turning the gun on himself.

Story continues below Advertisment

On Thursday, Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi visited the slain women's families, where he paid his respects. "In dealing with Gender-Based Violence and lawlessness in our society, we urgently need to examine our programs and strategies. We promised the family that they have our full support," he said. The MEC called for a new strategy to deal with GBV and lawlessness in society.

"I am of a strong view that there's a strategic need to review our plans, our approaches and the manner in which we are protecting the society," he added. In January, Deputy Principal and Thembisa's Phomolong Secondary School, Thembisile Ngendane, was shot dead while seated in her car, parked at the school gate. Speaking to IOL, the National Association of Professional Teachers of SA (Naptosa) said safety in schools is a major concern and it’s impossible for the department and the police to take responsibility alone.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Safety is obviously a major concern, but where the responsibility lies is a little more complicated. The employer has an obligation to provide a safe working environment. But then these attacks have not all happened on the school premises. Secondly, does safety mean guards, a fence etc. then one of the persons killed was shot on the premises of a fenced school with a guard,” said Naptosa's executive director, Basil Manuel. He said the community needs to protect its schools, and by extension, its teachers and learners. “It is near impossible for the DBE alone to take responsibility or even the police. However, we do need more visible policing, especially in difficult crime-ridden areas,” he added.

Story continues below Advertisment

South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said the department was not doing enough to ensure safety in schools. However, the community also needs to get involved in ensuring school safety. “The protection of teachers is linked overall to the issue of safety in schools. We don’t think the department is doing enough to ensure safety in our schools. Security guards are employed in our schools, but they do not have proper training nor resources to fight the attackers. “At the same time, the department of education is not an expert in the provision of safety and security. It should then engage the Department of Safety and Security to ensure safety in our schools. As much as the Department must ensure the safety of teachers and schools, we felt that communities also have a role to play,” said Nomusa Cembi, Sadtu’s spokesperson.

Story continues below Advertisment